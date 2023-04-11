Sign up
Photo 3752
Forget-me-not.
Flora -11.
The forget-me-nots are growing in mass in one little flowerbed in the garden - so beautiful and cheerful!
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
flora
,
30-shots2023
,
forget-m-not
wendy frost
ace
My favourite flower And looking beautiful in your garden. Mine have started to pop up everywhere I least expect them as usual but always a lovely surprise to see them.
April 11th, 2023
