Photo 3755
Tulips in the garden.
Flora - 14
The tulips are in flower despite the wet and blustery weather.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5166
photos
130
followers
86
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th April 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
tulips
,
garden
,
flora
,
30-shots2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fun edit on this.
April 14th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh aren’t they lovely?!
April 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely framing too.
April 14th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
I hope the frost border isn’t an accurate predictor of coming weather! Fingers crossed for these pretty tulips.
April 14th, 2023
