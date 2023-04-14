Previous
Tulips in the garden. by beryl
Tulips in the garden.

The tulips are in flower despite the wet and blustery weather.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Beryl Lloyd

beryl

Joanne Diochon ace
Fun edit on this.
April 14th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh aren’t they lovely?!
April 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely framing too.
April 14th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
I hope the frost border isn’t an accurate predictor of coming weather! Fingers crossed for these pretty tulips.
April 14th, 2023  
