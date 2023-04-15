Sign up
Photo 3756
Tulip.
flora-15
An edit and play on yesterday's tulip
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th April 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulip
,
flora
,
red.
,
30-shots2023
Diana
ace
such an amazing difference, great framing.
April 15th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Makes a beautiful abstract
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 15th, 2023
