Grape Hyacinth by beryl
Grape Hyacinth

The Grape Hyacinth are popping up here and there in the garden.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Lou Ann ace
Love your faffing. This is lovely.
April 16th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture. It is amazing how they pop up in unexpected places but always a nice surprise to see their lovely blue colour standing out amongst the greenery.
April 16th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful. I've always liked these little flowers and I love how you've captured the graceful curve of their stems too.
April 16th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Nicely done!
April 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and I like how you framed it.
April 16th, 2023  
