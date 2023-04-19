Previous
White Carnation, by beryl
Photo 3760

White Carnation,

Flora - 19
White carnations always look so pure! Who remembers the song with the line "Pink sports coat and a white carnation"
PS. Nice viewed on black.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely looking carnation
April 19th, 2023  
