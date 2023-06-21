Previous
My white foxglove . by beryl
Photo 3823

My white foxglove .

30days wild.
My foxgloves are now getting over and leaning in all directions after the heavy thundery rain the other night ! So it is time to tidy them up a little!
Another warm, sultry day!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise