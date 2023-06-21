Sign up
Previous
Photo 3823
My white foxglove .
30days wild.
My foxgloves are now getting over and leaning in all directions after the heavy thundery rain the other night ! So it is time to tidy them up a little!
Another warm, sultry day!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5234
photos
127
followers
86
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
Tags
white
,
foxgloves
,
30-days-wild23
