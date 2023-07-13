Sign up
Photo 3845
Daisy time !
When the big bold daisies fill the border , you know its Summer time!
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5256
photos
127
followers
85
following
1053% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
8th July 2023 9:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
white
,
garden
,
daisies
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful shot and presentation.
When the smaller sisters fill our fields here Beryl, we know it is winter :-)
July 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely Beryl
July 13th, 2023
When the smaller sisters fill our fields here Beryl, we know it is winter :-)