Previous
Photo 3844
And there's a fly!!
Faffing and a visit to the little planet!!
Looks good on black!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
8th July 2023 9:30am
Tags
fly
,
daisy
,
swirls
,
little-planet
Dawn
ace
Nice faffing
July 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
How perfectly faffed, the fly does not seem to have been bothered at all. Looks great on black Beryl.
July 12th, 2023
