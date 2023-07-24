Previous
Three pretty little maids are we!! by beryl
Three pretty little maids are we!!

My hardy fuchsia is starting to flower and gives bright pop of colour in the garden.
For the record - another very wet morning ! what has happened to our summer!!
24th July 2023

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Maggiemae
It seems to be wet everywhere! I think there might be a high coming in from some direction! You are in summer, we are in winter! You have caught the glistening nature of this flower!
July 24th, 2023  
Diana
Beautifully captured!
July 24th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful
July 24th, 2023  
