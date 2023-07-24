Sign up
Previous
Photo 3856
Three pretty little maids are we!!
My hardy fuchsia is starting to flower and gives bright pop of colour in the garden.
For the record - another very wet morning ! what has happened to our summer!!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
red
,
garden
,
fuchsia
Maggiemae
ace
It seems to be wet everywhere! I think there might be a high coming in from some direction! You are in summer, we are in winter! You have caught the glistening nature of this flower!
July 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
July 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2023
