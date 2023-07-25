Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3857
Loving the weather!
In spite of the weather - yet another drizzly day with lower temperature , the hardy fuchsia seems to thrive and producing lovely blooms!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5268
photos
127
followers
84
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th July 2023 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hardy-fuchsia
,
red-purple
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
July 25th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so beautiful! They are such lovely plants.
July 25th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Looks beautiful. So many beautiful buds ready to bloom. Another very hot day today making me wish I was in the north. But every country around the Mediterranean is passing through the same heat wave we are in. Weather forecast says that in a day or two the temperature is going down and that would be great relief.
July 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely flowers.
July 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close