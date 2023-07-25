Loving the weather!

Previous
In spite of the weather - yet another drizzly day with lower temperature , the hardy fuchsia seems to thrive and producing lovely blooms!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Babs ace
Beautiful.
July 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh so beautiful! They are such lovely plants.
July 25th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Looks beautiful. So many beautiful buds ready to bloom. Another very hot day today making me wish I was in the north. But every country around the Mediterranean is passing through the same heat wave we are in. Weather forecast says that in a day or two the temperature is going down and that would be great relief.
July 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely flowers.
July 25th, 2023  
