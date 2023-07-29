Sign up
Previous
Photo 3861
Pheasant berries.
Apologies , I have forgotten its proper name , but it is known as Pheasant berries. Now has masses of these berries all over , and to the delight of the birds ,especially the blackbirds . A lovely addition to the garden !
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5272
photos
126
followers
83
following
1057% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th July 2023 8:03am
Tags
garden.
,
pheasant-berries
Dawn
ace
Pretty
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023
