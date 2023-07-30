Previous
Entwined ! by beryl
Entwined !

Two of my phlox entwined together, the stronger pink supporting the paler pink . I dare not separate in case I loose the pale pink one ! But they look good together!
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, beautiful capture and presentation.
July 30th, 2023  
