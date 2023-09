A gentle twirl.

23 September-the 1st day of Autumn. and quite a pleasant day -it has certainly the chill of Autumn in spite of the bright sunny day.

I have had a rather lazy day today , no umph! perhaps the after effect of the jabs yesterday !!

No new photo today but have had a relaxing time with this edit. The season for flowers on my geranium is coming to an end . but I love the effect of the raindrops on the petals in this image.