Previous
Photo 3918
Feverfew
finding this little plant ,here and there in the back garden - giving a little brightness in an otherwise dull Autumn Garden with most of the plants ready to sleep for winter!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5332
photos
125
followers
81
following
1073% complete
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
24th September 2023 6:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
garden
,
daisy
,
feverfew
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely find. Nice and bright and cheerful.
September 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2023
