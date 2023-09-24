Previous
Feverfew by beryl
Feverfew

finding this little plant ,here and there in the back garden - giving a little brightness in an otherwise dull Autumn Garden with most of the plants ready to sleep for winter!
Beryl Lloyd

Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely find. Nice and bright and cheerful.
September 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2023  
