Variegated Pieris.

I have searched high and low trying to find a variegated Pieris to replace my old one which gave up on the will to live during the hot weather we had in the Summer months. I was so pleased to find this healthy looking plant in one of the garden centres we visit .Now its waiting for a rain free day when G can plant it for me, with other newly purchased plant in a newly dug over corner in the garden! Sunny at the moment - so it could be today !!!!!