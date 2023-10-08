Previous
Salvia . by beryl
A wonderful mild and sunny Sunday afternoon. Just had a look around the back garden, and I was amazed at how many plants were still in flower. This Salvia I had cut down to the ground a few weeks ago and now its sprouting and flowering again !
I am feeling a little worse for wear - I stubbed my big toe a sew weeks ago - it bruised and got better but now is very painful, swollen and very discoloured , I haven't been able to wear a shoe for the last three/four days . So I think I shall have to get in touch with the Dr tomorrow morning ! So feeling rather cheesed off!
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a pretty patch of salvia
October 8th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes get it seen to Beryl! We are reluctant to ring & make an appointment aren’t we? Cathy has told me to go & see the doctor but I dint feel I’m bad enough to ring up at 8am. I might make one for later & see how I go, I can always cancel it if I improve. Lovely healthy plant.
October 8th, 2023  
