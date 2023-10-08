Salvia .

A wonderful mild and sunny Sunday afternoon. Just had a look around the back garden, and I was amazed at how many plants were still in flower. This Salvia I had cut down to the ground a few weeks ago and now its sprouting and flowering again !

I am feeling a little worse for wear - I stubbed my big toe a sew weeks ago - it bruised and got better but now is very painful, swollen and very discoloured , I haven't been able to wear a shoe for the last three/four days . So I think I shall have to get in touch with the Dr tomorrow morning ! So feeling rather cheesed off!