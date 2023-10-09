Sign up
Photo 3933
White phlox.
Walking round the garden ,I found one or two heads of the white phlox still hanging on creating a lovely pop of brightness in the garden !
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
garden
,
white-phlox
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2023
Sam Palmer
Very pretty.
October 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So pretty with a lovely yellow center!
October 9th, 2023
