Photo 3977
Glasses
All in a row, and shimmering in the lights .
For nov23words
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
glasses
,
nov23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
November 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh those duotones really work too!
November 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great perspective
November 22nd, 2023
