Glasses by beryl
Photo 3977

Glasses

All in a row, and shimmering in the lights .
For nov23words
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
November 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
oooh those duotones really work too!
November 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Great perspective
November 22nd, 2023  
