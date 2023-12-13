Sign up
Photo 3998
Santa.
Santa comes out of his box every year and we keep our fingers crossed ,hoping his fibre optic lights still work . He is such an old fellow by now !
Dec-23-words - Santa.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
santa
,
father-christmas
,
dec23words
Joanne Diochon
ace
He still has that Christmas glow.
December 13th, 2023
