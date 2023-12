"Go to work on an Egg"

Do you remember these adverts promoting Eggs for breakfast!! A great promotion before the egg scandal of Edwina Currie .

However - I just saw an advert for a boiled egg this morning and prompted me to have an egg for breakfast ! - I only usually have a light breakfast of either cereal or toast!

Dec-23-words-- festive food !! - perhaps I am stretching this one a tiny bit - if only I had decorated it with a sprig of holly !!!!!!