Ribbons by beryl
Ribbons

A little scene of my Christmas decorations -surrounded with festive ribbons . Little Santa comes out every year and sits posing on the edge of the fireplace shelf - observing all around him!

Invited out for lunch today to our friends Sue and Pete and to exchange gifts !So looking forward to a cosy few hours in their beautiful home and Sue's excellent cooking !

Dec-23-words --- Ribbons
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

