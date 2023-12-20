Sign up
A little scene of my Christmas decorations -surrounded with festive ribbons . Little Santa comes out every year and sits posing on the edge of the fireplace shelf - observing all around him!
Invited out for lunch today to our friends Sue and Pete and to exchange gifts !So looking forward to a cosy few hours in their beautiful home and Sue's excellent cooking !
Dec-23-words --- Ribbons
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5421
photos
125
followers
80
following
1097% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th December 2023 2:11pm
Tags
red
,
ribbons
,
decorations
,
father-christmas
,
dec23words
