Previous
Looking back by beryl
Photo 4019

Looking back

I have these miniature framed photos of my parents and My late husband , Gary and myself.
So good to be able to look back and reminisce on those wonderful years when we were all young ! This one is of my mum.

Jan-24-words -- looking back

Horribilis -- coughing , aching , and NO voice
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely keepsake. Oh dear you don't sound too good, hope you feel better soon.
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise