Previous
Photo 4019
Looking back
I have these miniature framed photos of my parents and My late husband , Gary and myself.
So good to be able to look back and reminisce on those wonderful years when we were all young ! This one is of my mum.
Jan-24-words -- looking back
Horribilis -- coughing , aching , and NO voice
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Beryl Lloyd
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
Babs
ace
What a lovely keepsake. Oh dear you don't sound too good, hope you feel better soon.
January 3rd, 2024
