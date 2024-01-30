Previous
Variegated Periwinkle by beryl
Variegated Periwinkle

Although not in flower yet , makes a bright statement in the garden !
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Brian
Lovely framing and POV
January 30th, 2024  
Annie D
oooh this is pretty
January 30th, 2024  
