Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4048
Flooded fields
1 FOR-- Land/Cityscape.
Venturing on this month of Black and White ( Flash of red) challenge. As a colour lover , this is quite a challenge - but getting easier each year! or so I try to tell myself!!
Nicw viewed on black if you have the time !
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5464
photos
123
followers
79
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b/w
,
flooded
,
fields
,
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
I’m like you about loving color, but I always enjoy the challenge of this month’s challenge. You have started off beautifully with this image.
February 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful landscape with lovely contrasts and reflections.
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close