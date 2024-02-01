Previous
Flooded fields by beryl
Photo 4048

Flooded fields

1 FOR-- Land/Cityscape.

Venturing on this month of Black and White ( Flash of red) challenge. As a colour lover , this is quite a challenge - but getting easier each year! or so I try to tell myself!!
Nicw viewed on black if you have the time !
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

Shutterbug ace
I’m like you about loving color, but I always enjoy the challenge of this month’s challenge. You have started off beautifully with this image.
February 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful landscape with lovely contrasts and reflections.
February 1st, 2024  
