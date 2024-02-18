Previous
Truly in a twirl. by beryl
Photo 4065

Truly in a twirl.

FOR - Week 3 - 18 - toning
Whew! the last of these toning ! Certainly a learning curve !!
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1113% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the soft bluish tones in the swirls.
February 18th, 2024  
Mallory ace
I love this image Beryl! Fav
February 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool processing on this.
February 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful artwork
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Really nice job on this!
February 18th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
I love your tulip in a blue twirl a great image and flower.
February 18th, 2024  
