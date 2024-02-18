Sign up
Previous
Photo 4065
Truly in a twirl.
FOR - Week 3 - 18 - toning
Whew! the last of these toning ! Certainly a learning curve !!
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5481
photos
124
followers
80
following
1113% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
23rd February 2021 10:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
pattern
,
b/w
,
for2024
,
toning-
Shutterbug
ace
I love the soft bluish tones in the swirls.
February 18th, 2024
Mallory
ace
I love this image Beryl! Fav
February 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool processing on this.
February 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful artwork
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Really nice job on this!
February 18th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
I love your tulip in a blue twirl a great image and flower.
February 18th, 2024
