Photo 4070
Pottery Vase and a Sphere candle holder
FOR- Week 2- 23
Pottery vase and a sphere candle holder . illustrating negative space and light !
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
light
,
b/w
,
negative-space
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Both are beautiful, lovely shot and negative space.
February 23rd, 2024
Taffy
ace
An interesting still life with your emphasis on the different shapes.
February 23rd, 2024
