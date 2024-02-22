Sign up
Photo 4071
My little Red Robin.
FOR-Week 4- 22
Negative space and a F.O.R .- I could not resist giving Robin his Red breast !
This image for the 22nd March ,seems to have disappeared from my posts- leaving an empty space for that day , so I am re- posting to fill the gap !!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Beryl Lloyd
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
robin
,
b/w
,
flash-of-red
,
for24
Corinne C
ace
I love this image so well composed!
February 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Corinne took the words out of my mouth, I too love this. Great tones and pop of red.
February 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
February 24th, 2024
