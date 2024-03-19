Previous
Patterns- Poppy abstract. by beryl
Patterns- Poppy abstract.

Rainbow-orange- 19 - Patterns
An abstract created from a poppy of previous weeks. I like this one so much better than my yesterday's red creation !
( again pops if viewed on black ! )
19th March 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
