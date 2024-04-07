Previous
A lovely bouquet of flowers by beryl
Photo 4116

A lovely bouquet of flowers

Such a lovely bouquet of flowers from Ann - my niece when she called yesterday on her journey from her parents in N Wales to her home in London.
Went for an outing today to "my" garden centre , having not been there for at least 9 months , and how things have changed . No longer the familiar little outlets within the main building , but just one or two , lovely to look at but not to purchase, glamorous looking additions ! and to match all this - everything all so expensive , including the restaurant ! Although I must admit a very tasty and well presented food ! Did I buy anything !! yes - a kitchen mat !! -- am I getting into angrumpy old woman !!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous flowers and a nice day out, even if things were changed.
April 7th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely mix of pinks! Garden Centres are very expensive nowadays and you do right keeping your hands in your pocket unless there is something really different, I find most things can be bought much cheaper elsewhere!
April 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colours and blooms!
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise