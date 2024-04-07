A lovely bouquet of flowers

Such a lovely bouquet of flowers from Ann - my niece when she called yesterday on her journey from her parents in N Wales to her home in London.

Went for an outing today to "my" garden centre , having not been there for at least 9 months , and how things have changed . No longer the familiar little outlets within the main building , but just one or two , lovely to look at but not to purchase, glamorous looking additions ! and to match all this - everything all so expensive , including the restaurant ! Although I must admit a very tasty and well presented food ! Did I buy anything !! yes - a kitchen mat !! -- am I getting into angrumpy old woman !!