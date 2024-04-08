Previous
Gerbera by beryl
Photo 4117

Gerbera

One of the bunch .
Feeling tired after my outing yesterday !!. but went out to meet my friends Pam and Len for lunch . Spent a couple of hours putting the world to right and news of their week away in their new C/van in N/Wales .
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty, such a fabulous colour.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise