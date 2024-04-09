Previous
Bluebells by beryl
Bluebells

Bluebells in the garden , captured through a not too clean conservatory window!! What a horrible day - it poured with rain for most of the day , hence I did not venture out , not even to take a photo in the garden !
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
Lois ace
Lovely color and capture!
April 9th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely,our cultivated ones are nowhere near yet.
April 9th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful bluebells Beryl one of my favourite flowers with very special memories. I only have white ones out at the moment.
April 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you did well to get this in the circumstances!
April 9th, 2024  
