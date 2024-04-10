Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4119
Mr Blackbird.
Busily pecking away for grubs and worms and the seeds thrown out of the bird feeder by the sparrows !
Another cold and rainy day -- what's new !!
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5536
photos
124
followers
77
following
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th April 2024 2:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
Maggiemae
ace
I daresay he comes often - and you have your own name for him! Nice shot!
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
- ha , he could be Billy, Bob, or Brian !! I have quite a few males and females visiting the garden !!
April 10th, 2024
