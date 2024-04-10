Previous
Mr Blackbird. by beryl
Photo 4119

Mr Blackbird.

Busily pecking away for grubs and worms and the seeds thrown out of the bird feeder by the sparrows !
Another cold and rainy day -- what's new !!
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Maggiemae ace
I daresay he comes often - and you have your own name for him! Nice shot!
April 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae - ha , he could be Billy, Bob, or Brian !! I have quite a few males and females visiting the garden !!
April 10th, 2024  
