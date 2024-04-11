Previous
Wasi Sabi (3) by beryl
Wasi Sabi (3)

Such a horrible day yesterday , so time on my hands for another faff at my dying tulips !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Wylie ace
An interesting variation. I hope today was better.
April 11th, 2024  
