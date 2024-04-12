Previous
Marigolds by beryl
Marigolds

Self setters in the corner of the garden by the pond ! So bright and cheerful on this grey and cold day.
Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Sweet
April 12th, 2024  
Very sweet! A lady at my garden center said one time to always have a yellow flower in your garden. They always look so good.
April 12th, 2024  
