Wasi Sabi (2) by beryl
Photo 4115

Wasi Sabi (2)

Been a busy day , so the camera has laid idle ! Another edit and ffaf of my dying tulips .

My new Microwave was delivered - - looks good and I am pleased with it - the instruction book easy to understand !! and the oven not too difficult to use ! . Had a long phone call from my cousin in mid Wales - so late having our lunch . After lunch had settled down to 40winks when the doorbell chimed - A flying visit from my niece ( and a lovely bouquet of mixed flowers ) as she was going back home to London after visiting her parent in N Wales !
Sunny but breezy this afternoon with Gary out mowing the lawns ! They have grown so much since the last mow ,with all this rain !


6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
John Falconer ace
Busy. Busy day!! This is a great image with this processing.
April 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great framing, colors, edits
April 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful. Enjoy your new Microwave oven.
April 6th, 2024  
Michelle
Still beautiful
April 6th, 2024  
