Wasi Sabi (2)

Been a busy day , so the camera has laid idle ! Another edit and ffaf of my dying tulips .



My new Microwave was delivered - - looks good and I am pleased with it - the instruction book easy to understand !! and the oven not too difficult to use ! . Had a long phone call from my cousin in mid Wales - so late having our lunch . After lunch had settled down to 40winks when the doorbell chimed - A flying visit from my niece ( and a lovely bouquet of mixed flowers ) as she was going back home to London after visiting her parent in N Wales !

Sunny but breezy this afternoon with Gary out mowing the lawns ! They have grown so much since the last mow ,with all this rain !





