Previous
Wabi Sabi by beryl
Photo 4114

Wabi Sabi

Have done their best to give me joy - but I think its time to bin them !!
One of those days ! yesterday I bought a new microwave - and it really looked good , Set it up = no manual !! and not the easiest to use without - tried to get a copy on line - but not available , a very dark glass front , so could not see what was happening when cooking - can imagine boiling over sauces , custard, and my porridge !! So took it back today ! After long deliberations, chose another - only to find it was not one in stock ! So chose to pay for home delivery tomorrow !! Amazing how much I use the microwave !
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Love this! Fabulous image!
Sounds like you’ve had a trying time & I think a microwave tends to be a bit of a “ must” these days!
April 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love this effect with that layered look.
Sorry about the microwave adventure.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise