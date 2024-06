Salvias,

Missed posting yesterday , - not too well , a Dr's appointment , blood test , collect prescription! then a sleep in the afternoon found the day had passed without looking at 365. so trying to make up today , Two types of Salvias - the common blue and the red/white - Hot lips ! Quite pretty ,and I love the smell as I brush past them . I should have captured a big fluffy bumble bee - but he flew off before I captured him !! -- Perhaps another day !