The garden nursery's outer buildings -- by beryl
Photo 1047

The garden nursery's outer buildings --

-- transformed into living accomodations . When the garden nursery closed its doors - the buildings were transformed into living accomodations , while newbuilts were built in sympathy to the original buildings !
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Paul ace
Nice lines, contrast, and composition. Well done.
February 12th, 2020  
