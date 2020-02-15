Previous
Atcham Bridge , Shropshire by beryl
Photo 1050

Atcham Bridge , Shropshire

for2020 , - architecture ,
In the grips of Storm Dennis , and again the river Severn is swollen and broken its banks ,flooding the fields by the Atcham Bridge .
A horribly wet day as Storm Dennis is getting stronger !
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, stay safe Beryl!
February 15th, 2020  
Hazel ace
I like the composition and the horizontal lines. You were not standing in the river?!
February 15th, 2020  
