Photo 1050
Atcham Bridge , Shropshire
for2020 , - architecture ,
In the grips of Storm Dennis , and again the river Severn is swollen and broken its banks ,flooding the fields by the Atcham Bridge .
A horribly wet day as Storm Dennis is getting stronger !
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details
Tags
water
architecture
b/w
atcham-bridge
for2020
flooded-fields
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, stay safe Beryl!
February 15th, 2020
Hazel
ace
I like the composition and the horizontal lines. You were not standing in the river?!
February 15th, 2020
