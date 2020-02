Caddy and jug

for2020- still life

Just a group of trinkets with happy memories ! The Tea Caddy came from my parental home - no longer housing tea a rare and expensive comodity at one time , I t was locked away in the tea caddy so the servants didn't steal it The pottery jug - thrown and made by my friend . We both taught together in the same school , sadly past away by now ! The two pieces of Wedgwood have been with me for decades - a gift from my parent's friends on my 21st birthday !