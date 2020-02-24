Sign up
Photo 1060
Candle light .
for2020- high / low key
I am finding this exercise difficult - and it will be quite a learning curve !
I hope this will qualify as low key !
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
candle-light
,
b/w
,
low-key
,
for2020
