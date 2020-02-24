Previous
Next
Candle light . by beryl
Photo 1060

Candle light .

for2020- high / low key
I am finding this exercise difficult - and it will be quite a learning curve !
I hope this will qualify as low key !
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise