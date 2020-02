The Severn at Bridgenorth

The river is still swollen as we passed through Ironbridge yesterday on our way to the farm . Some of the roads were closed so we had to detour to get to the farm . Yesterday was a bright sunny but with cold winds , a far cry to today where we have cold winds rain sleet and snow , as I believe we are into the 3rd storm in as many weeks - This time its storm Jorge !