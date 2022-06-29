Previous
Salvia by beryl
Photo 1098

Salvia

Love this little plant , as it grows freely amongst other herbaceous flowering plants and gives height and structure to the garden .
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
