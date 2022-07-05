Previous
Water lily - abstract by beryl
Photo 1104

Water lily - abstract

Make 30 photos -5 Abstract.
In my element - enjoyed this exercise in developing an abstract from an earlier capture of my water lily in my garden pond .
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
302% complete

