Photo 1104
Water lily - abstract
Make 30 photos -5 Abstract.
In my element - enjoyed this exercise in developing an abstract from an earlier capture of my water lily in my garden pond .
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4826
photos
137
followers
91
following
302% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th June 2022 6:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
water-lily
make-30-2022
