Tuning in the programs

.Make 30 Photos -- 4 Taken at midday .

What a palaver - nothing wanted to happen at mid day !! I sat outside watching a couple of aeroplanes passing by in the sky ( but only 11.45 am ) Watching a couple of crows having a chin-wag on a neighbours chimney pot ! ( still too early ! ) Put some food on the bird table - no one was hungry !! Walked into the house @ 12.15 pm , Gary was tuning in progs on the TV --- so this will suffice!!!!!!!!!