Photo 1106
Lit from the window
Make 30 Photos -- 8 - Lit by a window .
A bunch of flowers in the sun-room , as the sun blares in !
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
sun-room
,
make-30-2022
,
bunch-flowers
,
lit-by-a-window
