Photo 1106
Reflections
Make 30 Photos -7-reflections
A simple shot capturing the reflections in the landing window .
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4837
photos
137
followers
90
following
304% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th July 2022 8:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ornaments
,
landing-window
,
curtains reflections make-30-2022
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely.
July 11th, 2022
