This wall clock is certainly quite a bit older than me , and still keeps the time perfectly , today it had stopped due to the fact I had forgotten to wind it up -- its a 10 day clock . My grandmother bought it in the mid 1800's at a local house auction , when the local preacher was moving from the village to another post .

I love this old clock and its regular tick-tock is so comforting !