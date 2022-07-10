Previous
Sunday lunch . by beryl
Photo 1108

Sunday lunch .

Make 30 Photos , -- 10-food .
Sunday's lunch ( Gary's plate !! )- poached salmon , broccoli , carrots , peas and beans , new-potatoes and hollandaise sauce . So hot -- too hot for a roast dinner today !
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
