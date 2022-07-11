Previous
Shadows by beryl
Photo 1110

Shadows

Make 30 Photos - 11-Shadows
Another very hot day and the sun shining brightly casting shadows out on the patio .
Too hot for me !!
Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful shadows! We are having terribly hot days too.
July 11th, 2022  
